Let's enjoy the third annual Kindness Day celebration together this Saturday, Aug. 17. It's free and fun. Bring a sign highlighting kindness (please no political, religious, or advertising messages) and gather with us at Yountville's Veteran's Memorial Park (southwest corner of Washington and California) at 9:30 a.m.
We will then walk through town holding up our kindness signs to nearby Napa Valley Museum Yountville for the grand festivities featuring, musicians, sweet treats, and art projects.
This year, we'll be spotlighting nine other youth-led/youth-focused local organizations that are doing kind and compassionate work here in Napa County. Although this has been organized by kids, all ages are welcome, so please bring everyone you know to be a part of showing how kindness can strengthen community.
If you'd like to make a sign to bring, join us for a poster-making party on Thursday, Aug. 15 at the Napa Silverados baseball game. The team is hosting us and we'll provide the materials. Anyone under the age of 18 who makes a sign on-site will get free entry into the game. The doors open at 4 p.m. and the game begins at 5:05 p.m., so come early and help the Kindness Kids throw out the first pitch.
More information about the events and organizations involved can be found at bekindnapa.com.
We can't wait to see you there for all of this and we thank you for being kind.
Talulah and Ruby Finkelstein
St. Helena