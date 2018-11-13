Local Scouts are once again asking Napa residents to support the upcoming annual “Scouting for Food” drive, one of the Boy Scouts of America’s most rewarding and meaningful service projects.
Scouts from troops and packs in Napa and surrounding communities will be fanning out across the region on Saturday, Nov. 17, to pick up contributions and deliver them to local food banks. Please place nutritious, non-perishable, non-expired food items (preferably in non-glass containers) in a bag or box curbside or outside your front door by 9 a.m.
Appropriate items to donate include canned goods like fruits, vegetables, soups, tuna, rice, beans, pasta, cereals, and peanut butter. If your home did not receive a door flyer and you want to be sure your donation is picked up, or if your donation is not picked up by noon on Nov. 17, please email your address to ScoutingForFoodNapa@yahoo.com.
A decades-long tradition involving Scouts at all levels across the entire nation, Scouting for Food has resulted locally in literally tons of food each year being collected and donated to families in need throughout Napa Valley, thanks to the generosity of residents. Scouting for Food is one of the best and easiest ways to give food to those who need it. Thank you to all who have so generously contributed in the past and in advance for your participation this year.
Robert Reber
Napa “Scouting for Food” Coordinator