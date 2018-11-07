Molly’s Angels will be having our 20th Annual Christmas Luncheon for 200 seniors on Saturday, Dec. 15 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Las Flores Community Center, located at 4200 Linda Vista Avenue in Napa.
Starbucks brings employees and their families to help set up, decorate, and serve lunch with their wonderful coffee and tea. Suppertime will cater our delicious turkey luncheon with all of the trimmings. There will be music by “Got Smorgy,” Jeff Fetters, guitarist, singer, and songwriter, and gifts for all.
We welcome gift cards, items for presents, and donations for our free raffle to be given to our seniors at the party.
This is a special day for our older adults, this often being the only Christmas celebration they will have during the holidays, and there is no charge for attending the luncheon. For donated items and reservations only for the first 200 people, please call (707) 224-8885.
Fran Rosenberg, Executive Director
Molly’s Angels