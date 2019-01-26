The Napa County Reads committee invites you to join us for a special evening at The Lincoln Theater on Feb. 11 for a conversation with Alan Gratz, author of the novel "Refugee."
A reception in the lobby before the talk will feature book signing with the author, complimentary appetizers representing the countries in the book, information from local organizations that support immigrant and refugee populations, and book-inspired student art displays.
After an opening performance featuring the Napa High Choir, Gratz will take the stage for a conversation with local radio personality Barry Martin. Martin will speak with Gratz about his experience writing "Refugee," his journey to becoming an author and his life as a novelist. Retired Napa High teacher Henry Michalski will also be sharing his experience as a refugee at the end of World War II.
"Refugee" explores the stories of three different children from families with one mission in common, escape: a Jewish boy fleeing 1930s Germany, a girl escaping to America from 1990s Cuba, and a boy running from Syria in 2015. All three young people and their families go on harrowing journeys in search of safety and freedom.
Napa County Reads is a program of the Napa County Office of Education, which brings together a coalition of educators and community members to select a book and author each year for students and adults to enjoy. The community is invited to join in reading the selected book as a valley-wide “Book Club.” The program culminates with a visit from the author to Napa for school site visits and a special community event.
I would like to thank the program sponsors that make Napa County Reads possible. Book sets were provided to teachers in Napa County through generous donations from Community Projects, Inc. and the Napa Center for Thought and Culture. Local bookstore Napa Bookmine provided the books at a deep discount, and the Lincoln Theater contributes a portion of the proceeds from the event back to the program.
I hope to see you Feb.11. It will be a night not to be missed. Visit tinyurl.com/ncreads2019 to get your tickets today.
Barbara Nemko
Napa