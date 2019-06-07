The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that 130 Americans die every day from opioid overdose from prescription medications and illegal drugs. In 2017, state health department data shows that opioid overdoses have caused four deaths, 13 emergency room visits, and 19 hospitalizations in Napa County.
Enough opioids are prescribed to yield about 25 pills for every Napa County resident. While these statistics suggest that the opioid epidemic is not as serious of an issue in Napa County, drug overdoses are one of the top 10 causes of premature death. Therefore, there are compelling reasons to launch proactive plans to limit the consequences of prescription opioids locally.
On Saturday, June 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Napa Opioid Safety Coalition is hosting a free Town Hall Event, “The Opioid Crisis: Knowledge, Prevention & Hope” at Crosswalk Community Church, (2590 1st St. Napa). All community members are welcome and Spanish translation will be provided.
This community-focused event is one of the opioid epidemic awareness and education events hosted by the coalition, whose goals align with national and state initiatives to stop the opioid epidemic by reducing over- prescription, providing community education, decreasing opioid diversion, and helping those struggling with addiction through treatment and recovery support services.
The event will open with a panel discussion featuring community leaders, healthcare experts, and community members’ stories of recovery and hope. There will be two hands-on education sessions on how to give naloxone, perform hands-only CPR and how to safely store and dispose of opioid medications. There will be a special session for healthcare providers with free continuing medical education credit. There will be free lunch and a vendor fair with program information, raffle, and free giveaways including naloxone, medication disposal bags, and medication lock devices.
You can register for the event at eventbrite.com in English or Spanish.
Brad Wagenknecht
Napa County Supervisor
District 1