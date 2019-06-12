At Porchfest, bands don't go on tour -- the fans do.
On Sunday, July 28, people will stroll from porch to porch in downtown Napa with family and friends to enjoy the sounds of our hometown musical talent.
Last year, more than 10,000 people attended the annual event, and this year we’re expecting more. It’s a free, grassroots, community-building, good time. Locals love it.
Most importantly, this annual event is organized and run by an all-volunteer army. (That's how we keep it free.) Volunteers are the fuel that power Porchfest.
This is where you come in: We are looking for 120-140 volunteers to help with directing foot and bike traffic, acting as crossing guards, selling T-shirts, and assisting with cleanup.
You can:
-- Be a guard(ian) angel (Crossing Guard);
-- Be the main source (Information/Directions);
-- Be a tee trader (T-Shirt Sales);
-- Make it a clean sweep (Cleanup).
Volunteers will be assigned 2- to 3-hour shifts, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Organizers will hold a brief 30-minute information session for volunteers in advance of the event.
Besides the satisfaction of making the event enjoyable for all, and the pride in showcasing Napa, volunteers will receive a free volunteer T-shirt.
This event couldn't happen without you. Come and join a great group of people as we welcome our neighbors and guests to Napa Porchfest. To volunteer, go to napaporchfest.org/volunteer or reach us at volunteer@napaporchfest.org.
We hope to see you there!
Ladan Dalla Betta and Kathy Patterson
Volunteer coordinators
Napa Porchfest 2019