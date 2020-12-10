Joining the Million MAGA March

Two of our Solano Republican Assembly friends made the trip back to Washington D.C. to join the Million MAGA March on Saturday, Nov. 14. They have put a short video together of their trip which is posted on our SRA website at: solanorepublicanassembly.com .

I thank and commend them for their sacrifice, expense and dedication for the cause of freedom and the founding principles that made America great. These are two fine Chinese ladies who were born in mainland China and lived in Hong Kong prior to coming to the United States. They did this to escape the repression and persecution of the Chinese Communist Party and are doing all that is in their power to avoid the influences of Communism in the United States. Pray that their efforts will not be in vain.