Jon Crawford is a natural leader

Jon Crawford is that rare combination of smarts, compassion, character, wit and creativity. He leads by example, inspiration and motivation. His starting – and ending — point is always “what’s the right thing to do?”

I met Jon when he was our Yountville sergeant but really got to know him in Leadership Napa Valley, as a member of his small group. Just like in Yountville, Jon immediately emerged as a leader, of both our group and the class.

Our very first conversation established how important it is to him to serve and protect his community. Not only in the sense of keeping “law and order,” but by supporting and lifting those who need that extra bit of help and empathy to turn their situation for the better.

Jon’s experience and insight were key to our group’s decision to create and introduce the “Napa Neighbor Network,” a program designed to synergize law enforcement, other first responders, local governments, and our citizenry. Jon’s knowledge of a broad range of issues – from mental health needs to all facets of best-practices policing — was invaluable to the project, and he worked to share our idea across the county.