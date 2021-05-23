Jon Crawford is right for Napa County sheriff

It has come to our attention that Sheriff Robertson has stepped down. We would like the people of Napa County to know that Undersheriff Jon Crawford will run for Sheriff in 2020.

We have lived in the same neighborhood as Jon Crawford and his family for six years. We have seen his long hours for the department. Then to come home and continue working on his family home, which in turn improves our neighborhood. There are lovely neighbors, and then there are great neighbors. We truly appreciate having a great neighbor who is part of the community.

We believe a man’s character can be seen as a reflection in his children. His children are polite and thoughtful. They are inquisitive and open to learning new things. And a delight to be around. These attributes speak volumes as to the man and father.

Take into consideration, he knows what the job requires. He will bring his personal skill set to the job. And he will maintain continuity to the course set by the current sheriff.

Scott Bauder

Napa

Editor's note: This item has been modified to correct the spelling of Jon Crawford's name.