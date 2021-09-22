Jon Crawford is the best for Napa County sheriff

After graduating from Leadership Napa Valley Class 32 (best class ever) with Jon Crawford in 2019, I can vouch that he has qualities our county needs in its next sheriff: he is dedicated to our community, eager to learn, calm under pressure, and shows compassion to all.

Jon has an incredible work ethic, showcased by his dedication to any job or task given to him, willingness to step into the spotlight or let others shine as necessary, as well as his wonderful ability to work with others from various backgrounds and across a diverse cross-section of our community.

Having served as our county's undersheriff for many years and worked for the sheriff's office even longer, Jon understands what the role of sheriff will require and he still wants to serve his community.

Jon's vast experience in law enforcement, critical involvement in handling disaster response and preparedness our community has recently endured, and his knowledge of Napa County have prepared him for the role of Napa County's next sheriff. He has shown this community that he is even-keeled under intense pressure and willing to put in the work to serve his community.

I believe Jon Crawford is the best person for Napa County's next sheriff.

Natalie Scott