Judge Monique Langhorne has my vote

I am writing this letter in support of Judge Monique Langhorne. I am recently retired as the Chief Probation Officer in Napa County. I held this position for 17 years and worked for Napa County for 36 years not only in Probation but also in Health and Human Services.

During my time in county employment I have had the opportunity to work directly with Judge Langhorne in all three of the positions she has had in Napa County. I worked with her in her role as deputy district attorney, commisioner and most recently as a judge.

As a commissioner for 12.5 years she has had some of the most difficult assignments. She has heard many cases in family court and juveniles dependency. I have been in her court while she had horrendous child abuse cases before her. She treated the parents with dignity and respect giving them the encouragement they need to be able to make the necessary changes to put their family back together. When that was not possible, she gave the child a permanent home to keep them protected from further abuse.

I have seen her as a judge in juvenile delinquency court showing compassion for a youth who has been misguided and needing some assistance to get back on track. She is able to hold a youth accountable for their crime when it is more serious and more intervention is needed.

