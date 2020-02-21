Judge Monique Langhorne has my vote

I am writing this letter in support of Judge Monique Langhorne. I am recently retired as the Chief Probation Officer in Napa County. I held this position for 17 years and worked for Napa County for 36 years not only in Probation but also in Health and Human Services.
During my time in county employment I have had the opportunity to work directly with Judge Langhorne in all three of the positions she has had in Napa County. I worked with her in her role as deputy district attorney, commisioner and most recently as a judge.
As a commissioner for 12.5 years she has had some of the most difficult assignments. She has heard many cases in family court and juveniles dependency. I have been in her court while she had horrendous child abuse cases before her. She treated the parents with dignity and respect giving them the encouragement they need to be able to make the necessary changes to put their family back together. When that was not possible, she gave the child a permanent home to keep them protected from further abuse.
I have seen her as a judge in juvenile delinquency court showing compassion for a youth who has been misguided and needing some assistance to get back on track. She is able to hold a youth accountable for their crime when it is more serious and more intervention is needed.
As the judge in peer court, she showed teens what it means to be accountable within the court system when they had to answer to a jury of their peers.
Judge Langhorne presided over drug court, a court designed to help offenders gain sobriety and leave their criminal ways behind them. I often heard offenders thanking her for holding them accountable as that is what motivated them to make the necessary changes in their lives.
I may not have always agreed with her rulings but that shows her ability to be fair and not be influenced by whether she knew those in the courtroom. She listened to all sides and made her ruling. This is the type of judge we need in Napa County. Judge Langhorne has my vote and I hope she has yours.
Mary Butler
Yountville