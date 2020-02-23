Judge Monique Langhorne should remain on the bench

I am a retired Napa County Superior Court judge and am writing this letter of endorsement on behalf of Judge Monique Langhorne.

My professional relationship with Judge Langhorne goes back to 1995, when Judge Langhorne began her legal career working in the Family Support Division of the Napa County District Attorney’s Office. We also worked together on the Napa Superior Court bench for many years. I have also socialized with her on many occasions. I feel I know her well.

Judge Langhorne has been either a commissioner or a judge on the Napa court since 2006. Here are the things that have impressed me most about her. She has the respect of the other judges and court staff and the attorneys in Napa County. She continually displays good judgment. She behaves in a polite and professional manner. She is intelligent and takes a common sense and practical approach to her job. She is both mature and energetic. She is honest, hardworking, and has a good temperament.

During my tenure here in Napa since 1979, I have observed that the Napa Superior Court has been a cohesive and collegial body, and has worked well together to deliver justice in a fair and efficient manner. It takes dedication and planning to achieve that level of justice.