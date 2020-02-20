I write to support the retention of Judge Monique Langhorne as a Judge of the Napa County Superior Court.

I have been part of the Napa legal community for 55 years. I came to Napa in 1965 to practice law with an old Napa law firm where I remained as a partner for 13 years. In 1978, I was appointed as a Judge of the Napa Municipal Court by Gov. Jerry Brown to fill the seat vacated by Judge David York.

A year later, Gov. Brown appointed me to the Napa Superior Court to replace Judge William Blanckenburg. I had the honor of serving for the next several years with Judge Tom Kongsgaard and, over the next 21 years, I have served with some of the finest judges in California on the Napa bench. In 2000, I retired but have continued to serve as an Assigned Judge in Napa and in other Superior Courts throughout Northern California.

Napa County has been blessed with an outstanding bench. It is known throughout California for the excellence of its judges. Judge Monique Langhorne was the unanimous choice of all the Napa judges to serve as a Commissioner in 2006. A Commissioner is a judicial officer. She served with distinction in that position leading to her appointment by Gov. Jerry Brown in 2018 as a judge of the Napa Superior Court. She has ably served in that capacity since then.