Just a way to slander and smear people

I read with interest “Fake Census mail hits mailboxes,” by Andrew Sheeler in The Napa Valley Register on Feb. 7. It never ceases to amaze me in how many ways the news media can invent to slander and smear people and organizations with which they don't agree.

I receive the mailing in reference frequently, and not one time have I ever thought it was a national Census survey questionnaire. You have to be liberal as a loose goose to conceive of it as an official government Census survey.

The front page explanation, and not one question would deter you from thinking it is nothing but a Republican fund raiser.

Even though the article cleared up the fact it isn't an official government Census, many people won't read past the title of the article, and the first line. When that happens the fake news media has accomplished their purpose to create doubt.

I think every news journalist has read Saul D. Alinsky's book “Rules for Radicals.” It doesn't matter where it is true or not, you have put it out there, and some will believe it, and it will create doubt for others.

