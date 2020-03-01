Just a way to slander and smear people

I read with interest “Fake Census mail hits mailboxes,” by Andrew Sheeler in The Napa Valley Register on Feb. 7. It never ceases to amaze me in how many ways the news media can invent to slander and smear people and organizations with which they don't agree.
I receive the mailing in reference frequently, and not one time have I ever thought it was a national Census survey questionnaire. You have to be liberal as a loose goose to conceive of it as an official government Census survey.
The front page explanation, and not one question would deter you from thinking it is nothing but a Republican fund raiser.
Even though the article cleared up the fact it isn't an official government Census, many people won't read past the title of the article, and the first line. When that happens the fake news media has accomplished their purpose to create doubt.
I think every news journalist has read Saul D. Alinsky's book “Rules for Radicals.” It doesn't matter where it is true or not, you have put it out there, and some will believe it, and it will create doubt for others.
You have free articles remaining.
Why doesn't a journalist write an article, “The Benefits of Socialism as Opposed to Capitalism?”
Capitalism only creates class division, the privileged prosper, and suppress the poor. In Socialism no one has lack of any necessities, and the government will right all society's injustices. The last sentence could quote Vladimir Lenin "The goal of socialism is communism." Then sing the praises of such countries as Venezuela, where Socialism has become the governing force and so successful.
My point is, why does a journalist put in the first paragraph who they want to defame. But in the last sentence barely mention the ones who should be defamed? The article is an insult to anyone that can read. I may not be the gassiest bean in the pot, but I see through Andrew Sheeler's scam.
David Turner
Napa
Editor’s note: A survey of Register news staff determined that nobody had read Alinsky’s book, and about half had never heard of it. The author of the article in question, Andrew Sheeler, works for The Sacramento Bee. He reports he has not read the book either.