In regards to the two women who were injured on Westwood Park trails ("Napa woman breaks foot at Westwood Hills Park and files claim against city," Oct. 18), everyone who hikes trails should be aware of the difficulty of that particular trail and be prepared for it.

These two women apparently had been there before, knew that area, but weren’t prepared.

First, wear appropriate shoes for the conditions, not regular tennis shoes without good tread for gripping. Also did they have poles which help with balance and could keep you from falling when a rock moves? Their falling was not the fault of the city.

Anyone who goes hiking does so at their own risk and it is their choice to be there. Everyone who hikes has fallen, including myself. It goes with the territory. I know when I am tired I have to consciously pick up my feet. Just be aware and prepared.

Debra Gudge

Nevada City