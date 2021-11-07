Just fix my TV already

My left knee hurts, in the past weeks I have planted flowers in the front and back yard, cleaned the front patio with bleach and a big broom. Cleaned most of the house — I still see dirt.

I want to have everything done before I go to Oregon in three weeks, I'm looking forward to a trip. Never saw or heard from a person all week; thank goodness for the "Kindle Fire" because the TV went out. Never realized how much the TV has become my friend - -I have contacted Comcast to take a look.

Last night I received a call. A young male voice inquired about the problem; thought it might be fixed by phone — so he started: "Can you find the power button? Now press the "on" button, now find the bla, bla, cord and then the "bla, bla" hook up, then the source button.

I interrupted him to ask; "how old are you?" He answered, "I am 20 years old"

I began to laugh and said, "that explains it!" I am 82 years old and I don't know where the (heck) the source button is. I heard a loud noise and a bellow of laughter — he said," sorry, I knocked something over."

"I love you — do you know you were recorded? I'm going to put that on Twitter." So come fix my TV.

Barbara Ciapponi

Napa