My wife and I can't think of a better way to start our day than reading the Register over a cup of coffee. We enjoy all the local information that connects us to our community. We respect their diligence in that. We talk about upcoming events and share thoughts on some of the articles.
Recently, we discussed the media soup-du-jour published in the "Our View" column by the editorial board on Aug. 19 headlined "Enough is enough on Attacking the Press."
In the very first paragraph, they state their purpose and show their lack of understanding of what the hubbub is all about. President Trump is not attacking the "freedom of the press," as 300 newspapers stated, and they agreed with, in their coordinated attack on the president last week.
Nor is he talking about all the news media, just the ones who are publishing untruthful and misleading "news" about his administration. He does not question their "right" to do what they're doing as a free press. Only that they are using that freedom, hiding behind it, in a bias and untruthful way.
Those who watch CNN or MSNBC have a tendency to dislike our president, even to the point of hatred. Those who watch Fox tend to love Mr. Trump. If there is no bias, if they are all reporting the truth, giving us the facts, why is that?
Was it Will Rogers who said, "All I know is just what I read in the papers, and that's an alibi for my ignorance." Someone else wrote that the only place you can find the truth in the papers is in the game scores on the sports page. Hyperbole? Maybe.
Some journalists seem to think they have a special place in the workings of our society and they see that place as the gatekeepers of our freedom. True, they are gatekeepers, but not of our freedom. They are gatekeepers to the knowledge of what is going on around us and they seem to think they have a Messianic duty to tell the rest of us what the truth is, what knowledge we need to know, and how we need to accept what they report as the truth. The truth as they see it, of course. That they are people to be trusted.
I agree that we do need to trust them because the information they give us is what we use to make decisions in our lives. Important decisions like who to vote for or not to vote for. Some seem to have this inflated opinion of themselves as unbiased truth tellers, but I have come to realize, in my 78-plus years of experience, that those who tout themselves as unbiased, can turn out to be the most biased of all.
I want, and need, to trust the police even though there are dirty cops. I want, and need, to trust politicians, even though there are crooked ones. And I want, and desperately need, to trust journalism even though there are biased, less than truthful, journalists.
In the end, the media/press, has the freedom to editorialize all they want and we can agree or disagree with their opinions. But when it comes to reporting the "news," just give me the unadulterated facts. Give me the right scores. Tell me the truth.
They have the freedom to live up to the lofty goals they say they champion. Do that and maybe, just maybe, they will stop believing their own press and we'll start believing them.
Kent Cohea
Napa