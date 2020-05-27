Just go on with our lives.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I am not a doctor or even a scholar. I just read the May 4 Opinion section (“Time to get back to work," “Fear of virus has reached irrational levels”) and could not agree more.

I'm sure that doctors Fauci and Birx are good at what they do, but, what they do is doctoring. For that, they should be consulted.

That said, until we have an effective vaccine and medicine the statistics will never be good enough for a doctor to say all is OK.

Shutting down our government was an administrative decision. It's the kind of decision leaders are required and expected to make after reviewing rewards and consequences, and our elected leaders failed us.

Lives and businesses are being ruined, and our children will be paying for this mistake for the rest of their lives. Hide in the house for the next two years? No gym, no dancing, no casino table games, no eating out? Even launching a small boat at Lake Hennessey is verboten.