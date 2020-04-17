Just how bad - and how long - will this be?

Certainly one of the biggest questions everyone has on their mind has to be, “How bad is our current economic state of being and how long will it last?”
I had a short discussion with someone the other day on this topic, and he seemed to scoff at my suggestion that it could take us a solid decade for us to both pull out of the economic morass we currently are finding us in and also to be living again in a society that resembles the American model for years.
Here are some facts and logical presumptions that we know and or can assert now:
-- 17 million people filed unemployment claims within just three weeks, which is 10% of the adult working population. These numbers shattered previous records for a three-week period by more than tenfold.
-- Experts think that number could peak to 50,000,000 workers before this is over.
-- The Great Depression lasted for well over 10 years, so we do have precedent for a decade (or longer) period of economic malaise.
-- Due in at least part from an increase in online sales, retail businesses were struggling to stay relevant and in creating a stable viable business model before the COVID-19 crisis hit. Undoubtedly thousands of “mom and pop” businesses will not reopen once shelter in place orders are lifted.
-- The gap in the growth as a percentage and in real income between the upper class and the middle class was already at record levels prior to this crisis. As more Americans are finding themselves unemployed and as they are eating into their savings, it’s reasonable to believe that this gap will likely be increasing.
-- Nationally, the real estate industry currently has all but totally shut down. And looking ahead this sector will likely continue to hemorrhage. This is especially true for the commercial sector due to an increasing number of business vacancies and many remaining tenants struggling to stay afloat. And it’s not likely real estate will rebound quickly, as consumers, with less disposable income, will not qualify to purchase properties. Even record-low interest rates will not rescue an industry when there are fewer and fewer qualified buyers. Though, as in 2008, those with huge piles of cash will undoubtedly step in and take advantage of new opportunities to cash in.
-- The trillions of dollars we’ve already committed to spend and the trillions more of recovery aid that are in the pipe line and eventually passed, will one day have to be somehow repaid. It can be paid back with taxes/austerity measures or by printing money and subsequent inflation. There is no free lunch, and either scenario slows down a recovery.
-- And possibly the most significant item, there will be no recovery possible until there is both a huge increase in testing and there is a provable effective vaccine. It is unknown when either of these two critical components will be realized. But if jurisdictions at whatever level opt to “reopen” too quickly in order to attempt a return a sense of normality, the second wave of infections will certainly return with vengeance and only further delay any recovery. There are disturbing signs that this is a distinct possibility, and this risk is led by remarks hinted at from the president himself.
-- Even with a vaccine and the ability to roam without the necessity of maintaining social distancing, life will not begin to resemble what life looked like before for an exceedingly long time. For example, huge crowded venues (bars, concerts, arenas, etc.), will not be condoned for at least the near-term future.
So, even if I am dead wrong regarding how serious or deep the economic recession we likely have entered will be (recent stock market upticks notwithstanding – and perhaps it is relevant to insert here the truism that the stock market does not equal the economy), I don’t see how there can be any denying that for consumer confidence to rise again to a level of only a couple of months ago will be a slow steep slog.
How long will the slog be? Will our society eventually forget and ignore thoughts about social distancing, pandemic discussions, and the importance of frequent twenty second hand washings? My best guess forecast is that all of this could be at least a decade hence.
John Sensenbaugh
Napa
