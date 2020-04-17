Just how bad - and how long - will this be?

-- The gap in the growth as a percentage and in real income between the upper class and the middle class was already at record levels prior to this crisis. As more Americans are finding themselves unemployed and as they are eating into their savings, it’s reasonable to believe that this gap will likely be increasing.

-- Nationally, the real estate industry currently has all but totally shut down. And looking ahead this sector will likely continue to hemorrhage. This is especially true for the commercial sector due to an increasing number of business vacancies and many remaining tenants struggling to stay afloat. And it’s not likely real estate will rebound quickly, as consumers, with less disposable income, will not qualify to purchase properties. Even record-low interest rates will not rescue an industry when there are fewer and fewer qualified buyers. Though, as in 2008, those with huge piles of cash will undoubtedly step in and take advantage of new opportunities to cash in.

-- The trillions of dollars we’ve already committed to spend and the trillions more of recovery aid that are in the pipe line and eventually passed, will one day have to be somehow repaid. It can be paid back with taxes/austerity measures or by printing money and subsequent inflation. There is no free lunch, and either scenario slows down a recovery.