Just obey the law and don't have a confrontation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A few years ago, I was working a job that had me going to Vallejo every morning between 2-3 in the morning. In one 12-month period, I was pulled over by law enforcement eight times. I realized at the time they were random stops looking for drunk drivers, at that time in the morning.

Each time, I kept my hands on the wheel, was polite, and obeyed instructions. Each time, I was sent on my way within 5-10 minutes.

My point being if you’re not driving a stolen car, committing a crime or have warrants, you are not going to have a problem with law enforcement.

If you have a problem with your interaction with law enforcement do not, do not have a confrontation with officers. You will lose and end up in jail. Get a badge number and file an incident report the next day.

I cannot stress this point enough. Most of the people that have problems or confrontations with law enforcement are committing a crime when problems arise. Remember 99% of law enforcement officers are good people doing a tough job. They are not there to jack you up for no reason.

Obey the laws and do what law enforcement tells you and you probably won’t have any issues.

Rick Oxford

Napa