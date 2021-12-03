 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Just say no to drugs

Now that the Planning Commission and the Napa City Council have been drug indoctrinated into allowing the sale of cannabis to anyone, maybe they should think back to the decades old mantra? Just say no to drugs.

John Paul

Napa

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News