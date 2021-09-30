Just say no to more drive-throughs

A fast-food drive-through was approved for the Soscol Square Shopping Center (new home of Kohl’s). Our community protested against the original tenant, Chick-fil-A, and they backed out. But the drive-through is still with us— with double lanes capable of holding 26 idling vehicles and operating from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. That’s a lot of idling vehicles, a lot of air pollution, and a lot of greenhouse gas emissions over the next several decades.

Do we need another fast-food drive-through in this location? There are already seven within a mile.

Napa Climate NOW! has filed an appeal of the use permit for the drive-through with the Napa City Council. Now, more than ever, we need to decrease emissions of climate pollutants if we want to slow the destructive forces of climate change. Putting more pollutants in the air just increases the chance for more wildfires and more drought.

You can support our appeal by letting our mayor and City Councilmembers know how you feel. Email your comments to City Clerk Tiffany Carranza at tcarranza@cityofnapa.org and ask her to send them to the council members. Attend the appeal hearing in person or via zoom on Tuesday, Oct. 5, during the 6:30 p.m. session.