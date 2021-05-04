Just say No to Pacaso

These unregulated transient-use vacation homes are located in our residential neighborhoods, which is a violation of our Municipal Code. Pacaso’s fractional ownership vacation home on Valley View Street has been the subject of numerous noise complaints by neighbors. Two more Pacaso vacation homes are for sale, one on Madrona Avenue and the other on Hillview Place. And two more are under development on Kearney Street and Riesling Way.

These are five homes in working-class neighborhoods that might have been sold to local families. Instead, they were snapped up and flipped into vacation homes. It is unlikely that any local family will ever live there again and the demand for vacation homes will continue to drive home prices out of reach for working class families in St. Helena.

The developer that specializes in buying working-class homes in St. Helena and upgrading them into vacation homes for resale (and quick profit) to Pacaso has also unfairly used relaxed regulations for Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) to convert garages or outbuildings at three of the homes into additional living space, thus making the home more valuable upon resale. The ADU regulations were relaxed to encourage homeowners to create low-cost rentals or multi-generational housing, not to line the pockets of real estate speculators.