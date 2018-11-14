Mr. Cohea, it is not my intention to be confrontational ("Response missed point of my letter," Nov. 5). I didn’t miss the point of your October letter. I chose to address only one aspect of the letter.
In an earlier letter ("Just give me the unadulterated facts," Aug. 22) you criticize the press/media for editorializing. You say the following:
“……But when it comes to reporting the 'news,' just give me the unadulterated facts. …. Tell me the truth.”
What you require of others, you must be willing to provide.
In October, you stated the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision is an example of the “liberal agenda” by-passing the will of the people (my paraphrase). You make this statement as though it is a fact and therefore, the truth.
My letter simply corrected a false statement. Roe v. Wade was the product of a Supreme Court with a majority of justices appointed by conservative, Republican presidents. It could not therefore, be the product of a liberal agenda.
So, you have received what you requested; unadulterated facts and, if facts equal truth, then you have the truth.
In your most recent letter, you incorrectly state that I support the Roe v. Wade decision. I said nothing in favor of or opposed to the decision itself. Instead, my support is for the institution of the Supreme Court. I support the government functioning as it was intended to function even when I do not agree with the outcomes. That was the point of my letter. That is what I support.
If our courts can become the extension of a political party, then the courts become the “enforcer” of policies dictated by the party. This moves us toward a police state.
There are other truths that should also be highlighted. Our country was founded on principles unique for the time. Our country’s system is an experiment in power sharing. The founding fathers could have concentrated power in one person or one branch but they chose not to.
However, the founding fathers also recognized our natural, human tendency to be self-centered. Therefore, one of the founding principles is the necessity to consider the viewpoints of others. We must be willing to talk with each other. And, we must be willing to compromise.
Compromise can happen only if people are willing to talk to each other with the expectation that something positive can be accomplished. Therefore, another essential ingredient of compromise is our acceptance of the concept that a common, shared interest has a greater priority than the interest(s) of any individual or small group.
We cannot be successful if we first assume those not in agreement with us have sinister motives. We cannot assume them to be enemies.
When we use labels, roadblocks to compromise are created. Terms like “the liberal agenda” create such roadblocks. Then, instead of people with differing views, we have an enemy to be resisted. We now have a target instead of someone with a common interest. We seek surrender from the enemy and not compromise.
In his Gettysburg Address, President Lincoln raised a question about this nation (United States). He asked if this or any nation so conceive would long endure. The Civil War was the consequence of not following the principle of compromise. Conversation ceased. Compromise became impossible.
And, because we abandoned the essential founding principle of compromise, hate and division grew into a war that cost over 600,000 lives. Fellow citizens became enemies.
Is that want we want now? If not, we need to stop using language that creates roadblocks. Stop making villains out of those not sharing our point of view; stop viewing them as enemies. Instead, be willing to talk and compromise.
If we want to make this country great again, then we need to work out our differences instead of making enemies of each other. If Ronald Reagan and Tip O’Neill can get along while having such fundamentally different views, then it can be done, can’t it?
But, this means a change in language. This means changing our minds about those with different points of view. If we do not give our shared interests a greater value and a higher priority than our individual or small group interests, then President Lincoln’s question will have an unfortunate and very negative answer.
When our leaders refuse to do what is necessary to unite us and instead, do the very things that divide us, then it is up to us to do what they cannot, or will not do. We, the people, must lead. If you wish to practice what our founding fathers advocated, then I have asked Editor Sean Scully to give you my email address. I hope conversation will lead to understanding based on the facts and truth you say you value.
Richard Cannon
Napa