Justin-Siena: a beacon in the eye of this storm

As we approach the season of gratitude I wanted to take a moment to express my deepest thanks to the educational community of Justin-Siena High School.

Since March I have stood in amazement at their collective ability to rise to the occasion and adapt to teach our children with such passion in innovative ways here in the COVID era.

Though a veteran teacher of over 20 years in the Vallejo City Unified School District, I was awestruck last spring at their preparation as the mock Digital Learning Days they had used in the fall were almost prophetic. The JSHS staff hit the ground running with the COVID shutdowns and our children were being engaged from the onset. I must say felt guilty as there was a struggle to find a way to reach my own students. In some ways, I felt like I had failed them as I was unable to provide them what our own kids were receiving.

As we began to train this past summer for "virtual education" in Vallejo, I kept close to my heart the efforts the Justin-Siena staff had put forth to educate our own sons, which inspired me beyond measure and though imperfect as it may be I feel as if I am reaching my students.

Thank you, Justin-Siena, for being a beacon in the eye of this storm. You have given many a ripple of hope and one of those ripples is reaching children beyond our own community.