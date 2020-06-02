Kaiser COVID-19 policy and drug pricing

My wife and I have had two negative experiences with Kaiser’s COVID-19 policies.
The first experience occurred at Kaiser, Vallejo last month. My wife had a doctor’s appointment in the hospital building. Upon arrival, we lined up with other people waiting to enter the building.
When we got to the entrance I could not go in with my wife. That was the first time we knew about this “new” rule. I waited around outside for one-and three-quarter hours.
Early on, I called the doctor’s office and asked if I could join in. After all, we live together day in and day out. My inquiry was rejected.
Subsequently I needed to use a bathroom. I was not allowed to go inside to use the facilities nor was an alternative provided by Kaiser. So, I walked around on the Kaiser property, found a not too-secluded tree and relieved myself. If this situation continues the grounds could become smelly and unsanitary. That would not be good, particularly for a medical facility.
Within the last few days, we asked to be checked for COVID-19. We chose to have our test at Kaiser, Vacaville. We arrived at the appointed time and I was tested.
However, my wife had been chewing some gum to alleviate dry mouth. Because of this, we had to wait an hour until she cleaned out her system by drinking water. No information was provided beforehand to let us know what the requirements were prior to the test.
While waiting for the hour to pass we both needed to use a bathroom. We entered the lobby of the adjacent Kaiser building and asked if we could use the facilities. We weren’t allowed in. Only people who had appointments could use the facilities. Those people could have undetected virus just as much as we could be a carrier. Again, Kaiser did not provide us with alternative bathroom facilities. Back to the outdoor privy.
My wife and I believe in wearing masks in public and practicing social distancing. However, we do not believe in bureaucratic rules. We are card-carrying Kaiser members and ought to be able to use the restrooms when we are on the Kaiser premises.
Also, spouses and significant others ought to be allowed to accompany each other for appointments. We each remember things to mention to the doctor and remember things the spouse didn’t retain.
We understand that at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, some patients had to die alone. By now, all hospitals should have been modified so that patients and family can see and communicate with each other. Human caring is a positive aspect of recovery and must be included in policy making.
Something must be done immediately to change these existing policies.
In addition, my wife has a prescription for dry eyes. It has cost $200 for a two-month supply. It was recently refilled by Kaiser for $254. That’s a 27% price increase.
Richard and Carolyn Cady
Napa
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.