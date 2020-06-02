Kaiser COVID-19 policy and drug pricing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

My wife and I have had two negative experiences with Kaiser’s COVID-19 policies.

The first experience occurred at Kaiser, Vallejo last month. My wife had a doctor’s appointment in the hospital building. Upon arrival, we lined up with other people waiting to enter the building.

When we got to the entrance I could not go in with my wife. That was the first time we knew about this “new” rule. I waited around outside for one-and three-quarter hours.

Early on, I called the doctor’s office and asked if I could join in. After all, we live together day in and day out. My inquiry was rejected.

Subsequently I needed to use a bathroom. I was not allowed to go inside to use the facilities nor was an alternative provided by Kaiser. So, I walked around on the Kaiser property, found a not too-secluded tree and relieved myself. If this situation continues the grounds could become smelly and unsanitary. That would not be good, particularly for a medical facility.

Within the last few days, we asked to be checked for COVID-19. We chose to have our test at Kaiser, Vacaville. We arrived at the appointed time and I was tested.