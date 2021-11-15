Kaiser failing young patients during a pandemic

Kaiser Permanente CEO Greg Adams needs to stop putting profits above children and families during this pandemic health crisis.

Last week, as soon as COVID vaccines were made available for kids under 12, I called to make an appointment for my 11-year-old. Kaiser was already out of appointments in Napa within hours. It’s not as though Kaiser didn’t have the notification that this was coming. How can they fail our kids so badly on such a vital issue? The poor excuse that the scheduler made was that they need to watch a person for 15 minutes after the vaccination, and they don’t have room for a clinic.

I want to point out that Napa Valley Vintners (not a healthcare organization, incidentally) facilitated this for winery and vineyard staff in just days by doing mass vaccinations in the Meritage ballroom, where many people could sit for 15 minutes after having the shot. But Kaiser, a dedicated healthcare company, can’t figure out how to do this? It’s perplexing, infuriating, and completely unacceptable.

Additionally, they’ve completely failed child members and practitioners during what will be known as an unprecedented mental health crisis for kids in this country. They’ve not hired enough therapists in-house. They’ll diagnose a child with a serious pandemic-related mental health issue, but fail to provide acute care and force the child and family to wait four to six weeks to see anyone, and then only provide one session per month. They’re happy to outsource care through a system called “Beacon” and yet this service fails miserably in locating appropriate child therapists, and Kaiser refuses to reimburse a family for out-of-network care, despite Kaiser’s inability to provide adequate in-network care.

The real coup de grace for our family was finding out recently that Kaiser has cancelled our coverage (again, during a pandemic) through Covered California due to a purportedly unpaid $36 bill, which by the way we paid to Kaiser online, and our Well Fargo records show we paid. After (I joke not) 1 hour and 45 minutes on hold with a Member Services representative (it took 30 minutes to get through and then I was passed to three different people), I was disconnected five times due to tech issues on her end, and she still never resolved the issue of the $36 bill and reinstating coverage. My husband did get through and reports he paid the balance and Kaiser claims that everything is okay. My husband said, “You’d better confirm.”

So I tried calling back and the wait to speak with Member Services was 1 hour and 15 minutes. Once I did finally get through, someone named Tiara told me that she saw no record of our reinstatement or my husband’s phone call. (Again, Kaiser definitely charged our credit card.) Moreover, Tiara said that she could not help me with our bill due and that I should call Covered California. Not incidentally, this morning Covered California told me that Kaiser handles all billing directly.

It’s a maddeningly ineffective and opaque process. Who has time for a two-hour phone call over a $36 bill?

My child is now on a school retreat without medical insurance. I have no idea if Kaiser will honor her COVID vaccination appointment, which we made last week for Vallejo. And what do parents do if they don’t have transportation or the time to drive a child to Vallejo, or beyond?

Shame on you, Greg Adams, Kaiser CEO. You are egregiously failing families. If even one single child gets COVID due to Kaiser’s “lack of appointments” or suffers long-term mental health issues because you refused to provide adequate mental healthcare, you are culpable for this.

Celia Carey Meyer

Napa

Editor's note: The Register asked Kaiser Permanente about the issues raised by the author. The company sent the following response: “We are very sorry to hear about Mrs. Carey’s experience. We take our members’ concerns extremely seriously and seek to resolve them. Due to patient privacy laws, we can’t discuss this particular case. We have reached out personally to Mrs. Carey to learn more and to discuss her concerns.”