Keep kids from vaping through positive parenting, education, and enforcement of current laws

Remember when you were a teenager and you thought you knew everything? Well, not much has changed. As the parent of one of these young people, I can tell you that in their minds, we adults still haven’t got a clue. Still, there’s hope. Studies show when it comes to influencing our kids’ behavior on big issues, we parents still have the power to persuade.

Positive parenting

A National Institutes of Health article on parenting points out that if we want our kids to make better decisions about their health and well-being, we need to look no further than ourselves. Researchers remind us that during the teen years, the parts of the brain that control impulses and rational decision-making are still being formed. It’s why teens are at higher risk for alcohol, drug, and tobacco use, high-risk sexual behavior, and risky driving choices.

To help guide them through these turbulent years, the experts say creating a positive, trusting relationship with our kids is key. Focus more on praise, support, and incentives and less on negative things like yelling, criticizing, or nagging. They’ll be more likely to listen to our advice and follow our rules like, “Don’t drink. Don’t vape.”

Education