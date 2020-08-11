Keep kids from vaping through positive parenting, education, and enforcement of current laws

Remember when you were a teenager and you thought you knew everything? Well, not much has changed. As the parent of one of these young people, I can tell you that in their minds, we adults still haven’t got a clue. Still, there’s hope. Studies show when it comes to influencing our kids’ behavior on big issues, we parents still have the power to persuade.
Positive parenting
A National Institutes of Health article on parenting points out that if we want our kids to make better decisions about their health and well-being, we need to look no further than ourselves. Researchers remind us that during the teen years, the parts of the brain that control impulses and rational decision-making are still being formed. It’s why teens are at higher risk for alcohol, drug, and tobacco use, high-risk sexual behavior, and risky driving choices.
To help guide them through these turbulent years, the experts say creating a positive, trusting relationship with our kids is key. Focus more on praise, support, and incentives and less on negative things like yelling, criticizing, or nagging. They’ll be more likely to listen to our advice and follow our rules like, “Don’t drink. Don’t vape.”
Education
It’s encouraging to see our government investing in resources that empower young people to steer away from risky behavior and towards healthy decisions. These efforts gained strength when voters passed the Tobacco Tax and Health Protection Act of 1988 and renewed that support with the passing of the California Healthcare, Research, and Prevention Tobacco Tax Act of 2016. Thanks to these two pieces of legislation, $167 million was appropriated for health education last year.
It must be working. A 2019 UC San Diego research study shows since 2000, the youth cigarette smoking rate in California has decreased considerably. In 2002, 16% of teens surveyed said they’d smoked in the past 30 days. In 2018, however, California reported its lowest high school cigarette use rate at 2%. Let’s continue to invest in educating our kids about their health.
Enforce current laws
Tobacco is not for young people, yet they manage to get tobacco products online, from social sources like older friends and family members, and from the black market. In 2016, California raised the minimum legal sales age for tobacco products to 21. As the owner of a local establishment that sells adult products like alcohol and tobacco, my employees and I feel great pride in knowing that we are a partner in the fight to keep these products out of the hands of minors. We are the best line of defense when it comes to restricting the sale of cigarettes and e-cigarettes to minors. It is why I support strict enforcement of current tobacco laws.
As our local governments, health officials, and schools look to find ways to support parents in their efforts to keep adult products out of the mouths of young people, I hope that our society supports community stakeholders who uphold the law and the standards important to residents in St. Helena and the greater Napa Valley. Let’s continue to invest in what works to keep our youth safe: education, positive parenting, and enforcing the laws already on the books.
Ashraf Mike Ali
President American Petroleum and Convenience Store Association, North Bay Chapter
Owner of The Vintage Food Mart, St. Helena and The Fast & Easy Mart, Napa,
