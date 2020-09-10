 Skip to main content
Keep Napa smaller, family friendly



Regarding the Aug. 31 article "A New Kind of Monopoly."

Having grown up in Napa, I was dismayed to see that yet another housing development is going up in Napa that will do nothing to provide housing relief for low- to middle-income earners. It is no surprise that such an elitist theme was chosen by the developer, who named the development for a game that over the years since it was invented has idealized the corporate concentration of wealth, which is one of the greatest perpetrators of income inequality.

This developer is telling Napans exactly what he is all about. This should have been a red flag for the city. No doubt, their greatest interest is in generating more money for the city's elite.

Napans who want to see Napa remain a smaller, family-friendly town where income diversity exists need to go to City Council and take back their city. Or better yet, run for City Council and help Napa become more inclusive and welcoming to a diversity of people -- not just a playground for the wealthy.

Patricia Turner

Suisun City

