Keep Old Howell Mountain Road open for fire access

I am writing to urge the county of Napa to keep the lower (old section) of Howell Mountain Road maintained and easily opened for emergency use as a fire exit. I have lived near the top of this road for 52 years and have walked or biked it daily for 30 years, so it is like my back yard.

I believe strongly that this road will be a fire escape lifeline for the community of Angwin, maybe tomorrow, maybe next year, but almost certainly sometime.

In recent coverage of this issue, some statements were made that seem misleading to me:

1) that a section of the road of some 400 ft. in length would need to be repaired at a cost of about $3 million. The distance to repair is closer to 200, and as it is, one lane could be used now as a fire exit with little or no additional work,