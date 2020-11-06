Keep Old Howell Mountain Road open for fire access

I am writing to urge the county of Napa to keep the lower (old section) of Howell Mountain Road maintained and easily opened for emergency use as a fire exit. I have lived near the top of this road for 52 years and have walked or biked it daily for 30 years, so it is like my back yard.
I believe strongly that this road will be a fire escape lifeline for the community of Angwin, maybe tomorrow, maybe next year, but almost certainly sometime.
In recent coverage of this issue, some statements were made that seem misleading to me:
1) that a section of the road of some 400 ft. in length would need to be repaired at a cost of about $3 million. The distance to repair is closer to 200, and as it is, one lane could be used now as a fire exit with little or no additional work,
2) A concrete barrier has been placed at the upper end of the road, in front of a locked metal gate. This concrete barrier weighs several tons and can only be moved out of the way with heavy equipment. The difficulty in moving this barrier quickly in an emergency will be obvious to anyone who sees it, and the placement of it here at a time of great fire anxiety seems not just unnecessary, but very nearly a hostile act. The iron gate alone should suffice to keep the road closed, and keys to unlock this gate should be readily on hand by Cal Fire, Angwin Fire, and the Sheriff's Office.
Terrence Trivett
Angwin
Editor's note: The Register asked the county about the issues raised by the author. Spokesperson Janet Upton sent the following response:
"The issue of Old Howell Mountain Road will be before the full Board of Supervisors on Tuesday November 17, 2020. Members of the public are invited to discuss any concerns they may have about the issue during public comment. Detailed information on how to submit public comment either in writing or live via telephone may be found here: countyofnapa.org/2812/How-to-Watch-or-Listen-to-Board-Meetings."
