If you have ever taken a nice walk by downtown Napa Valley, you might have passed by the Veterans Memorial Park or stopped to eat at Miminashi and had a quick tea at the Hatt building and talk about Reebobs.
But have you noticed that all of downtown's beauty falls in vain where trash in the Napa River comes in. In pictures of Napa Valley, you see the beautiful river on its good side, but turn that camera around and you will see scattered trash at every corner of the river.
Walking along China Point Park, you can see how much waste actually builds up in the river. It really takes Napa's charisma and part of its reputation down a bad path that should be turned back as fast as possible.
If the Napa local community doesn't step in now, we might be living for a river that just isn't good enough for the people in Napa. Nobody is going to do it for us, so the community has to do something to help out ourselves and the environment we live in.
I am in the eighth grade at Harvest Middle School soon going into Napa High School. Harvest is an International Baccalaureate school, which means that to graduate, I must do a project regarding the community and help. My project partner and I are doing our project based on the river and making it waste-free for the citizens of Napa and the tourist who visit Napa.
We have all been taught since we were little kids that you should always throw your trash away and dispose of it correctly to keep the environment we live in clean.
And guess what? That logic still applies to this day. Maybe you were too lazy that one time you threw a candy wrapper onto the street, but remember all that trash that the Napa community throws away, affects us first before it flows out into the bay.
None of us wants to see our community covered with trash. If you ever see a piece of trash or are thinking of not disposing of something in the correct way, just stop for a minute and think or where you can dispose of that object. If you do dispose of trash the wrong way, just dig it into your head so that you never do it again because you will feel the guilt inside of you.
The next generation of Napa citizens, hopefully, will look out at downtown from Soscol Avenue and say "Wow what a wonderful trash-free community that I live in." Please strive for a better and cleaner Napa so that generations on we are thanked and appreciated by the community.
Jonathan Mendez
Napa