Keep roundabouts downtown

I just read about the roundabout/stoplight saga going on at the county level with decisions pending in late March ("Possible wine country roundabouts put on fast track for Napa County," Feb. 15).
Why has the public been left out of the equation? Where are the meetings? Where is the transparency?
Let's look at the two options: The Madison Street lights in Yountville were installed in 2002 in about two months.
During that time there were no driving interruptions. The large trucks and trailers have no problem making the turns.
The lights are aligned to stay green until there is cross traffic. At this time there is a lineup of cars on Highway 29 at Yountville during peak hours. If these same stoplights were also aligned in Oakville, Rutherford and Zinfandel, that traffic would be better spaced.
It is safe at 50 mph, stopping at a light and taking off again.
Construction on the First Street Roundabout took three years to complete. There were numerous detours and rerouting during this time. Entry into roundabouts is slow, a lot of yielding and driving out slow again. I have had cars line up behind me.
This system works much better in a town like Napa. I would like to see what size roundabouts for trucks and trailers look like.
The visitors are not going to be comfortable coming to Napa County while this chaos is going on. Will this plan cut out railroad tracks from Oakville North? Hope The Wine Train is not in jeopardy. There are a lot of questions to be answered and we would appreciate a more transparent discussion about this.
We need dimensions and a lot of other answers from the Metropolitan Transportation Department. It appears the MTD is giving us a lot of money.
Maybe they can spend the roundabout money on downtown Napa and leave Highway 29 with bright and shiny stoplights at Oakville, Rutherford and Zinfandel crossroads.
Highway 29 is a long lovely agricultural road that deserves to be preserved and 50 years from now people will marvel at its continuing charm with only stoplights tying our community together.
It is important to remember that our hotels, restaurants, stores, employees and wine businesses depend on visitors and our visitors have already been derailed by fires and by COVID for a year. We want our visitor's first experience to be the best — without complications.
Please help us in keeping Napa County's economy alive.
Marilyn Harris
Napa
Editor's note: The current plans do not involve any change to the Wine Train tracks, officials say.
