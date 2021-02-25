Keep roundabouts downtown

This system works much better in a town like Napa. I would like to see what size roundabouts for trucks and trailers look like.

The visitors are not going to be comfortable coming to Napa County while this chaos is going on. Will this plan cut out railroad tracks from Oakville North? Hope The Wine Train is not in jeopardy. There are a lot of questions to be answered and we would appreciate a more transparent discussion about this.

We need dimensions and a lot of other answers from the Metropolitan Transportation Department. It appears the MTD is giving us a lot of money.

Maybe they can spend the roundabout money on downtown Napa and leave Highway 29 with bright and shiny stoplights at Oakville, Rutherford and Zinfandel crossroads.

Highway 29 is a long lovely agricultural road that deserves to be preserved and 50 years from now people will marvel at its continuing charm with only stoplights tying our community together.

It is important to remember that our hotels, restaurants, stores, employees and wine businesses depend on visitors and our visitors have already been derailed by fires and by COVID for a year. We want our visitor's first experience to be the best — without complications.