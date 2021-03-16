Keep schools open in Napa's poorer neighborhoods

Dear Napa, Thank you for caring so much about students and families. I am a teacher and I wanted to give my perspective on the middle school redesign.

First, I'd like to thank Dr. Mucetti and her team for being fiscally responsible and for assembling a task force that gives the community a voice. I began my teaching career at Phillips Elementary School in 1998 and currently am a kindergarten teacher at Napa Valley Language Academy (NVLA, formerly Westwood Elementary). I participated in the district's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Steering Committee and I know that NVUSD is composed of people who care about educating students using the best practices, and that each school has formed a strong community of students, families, and staff.

We care about one another and no school wants to be closed. Each school is like a family and most people don't like the idea of their community being fractured.