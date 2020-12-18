 Skip to main content
I've been putting together, for several days, my response to the letters by Jordan Cohen ("President Trump’s accomplishments and America’s future," Dec. 9) and Jonathan Schellin ("Next four years will save us," Dec. 9) who criticized a letter of mine ("Next four years could be very hard on everyone," Dec. 4).

Gathering my thoughts, crafting my arguments and thinking about statistics I could use to support my opinion. Then it hit me. Why bother?

My experience has been that trying to reason with many liberal Democrats is like trying to reason with a brick wall. You see I've come to the realization that what the Rock Man said to Oblio in Neilson's animated feature "The Point" many years ago, is true.

To quote, "Ya see what ya wanna see and ya hear what ya wanna hear." I think we can all "unite" behind that. Myself included.

But putting that aside, I'm inviting Jordan and Jonathan to meet me on this page in four years if I'm still around, and we can talk about what a Democrat administration has accomplished, has achieved, for the American people. Until then, keep seeing what ya wanna see and hearing what ya wanna hear.

Kent Cohea

Napa

