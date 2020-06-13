Keep the Calistoga Depot painted yellow

I would hope that the depot would remain yellow. I grew up in Calistoga, and my dad, Willard Green was a local plumbing contractor and volunteer fireman. When he was still working for Whitney Plumbing, he used to have his sheet metal workspace in the central part of the depot, and I'd visit him after school and watch him make things with metal. Most of the upper part of that building was storage for the Whitney business. Those are many fond memories.