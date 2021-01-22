Keep the scars on our nation's Capitol building

I hope the scars that were recently inflicted on our nation’s Capitol building remain. I hope gouges on the doors and walls of the inner sanctity of our democracy serve for all time to remind future generations that on Jan. 6, 2021, an insurrection was leveled on our democracy from within.

Five people died during that insurrection, including a Capitol police officer, beaten to death by a violent mob intent on overturning a legitimate election of President-Elect Joseph Biden.

The insurrection was perpetrated and encouraged by then-President Donald J. Trump and carried out by some of his supporters.

I hope when tours of the Capitol building are conducted, we see these scars and never forget the fragility of our democracy. I hope we remember threats can come from inside our very own citizenry and from our leaders who fail to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

Carol Barge

Napa