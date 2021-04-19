Kids deserve a school like River Middle

Dear Napa Valley school district: I am a 7th grader at River. Even though I haven't been able to experience the full middle school experience because of COVID, I still like going to school online because of my teachers. I never thought that I could connect to middle school teachers like I have. The teacher's here make me feel safe and comfortable and on my first day at River, my teachers were so fun and nice and have always been teachers that I can just come up to and talk.

I would love River to stay around because my brother needs a chance to go to an amazing school just like River. My brother is in 4th grade at Willow Elementary, we both used to go to Salvador Elementary but he had to move to El Centro because Salvador was closing. He almost didn't even finish pre-school because they were going to close the pre-school I went to. But, kids who went to the pre-school spoke up and I even talked about how important it was that my brother goes to that pre-school. To this day that pre-school is still open.

Not just even my brother, younger generations should be able to have a school that feels like home. I know you probably think your minds are made up but just listen to this letter and the people that are fighting for River.

Tess Buck

Napa