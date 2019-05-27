At this time, it doth appear that the present day version of Game of Thrones is nearly complete. It is all but a finality that the victor and the inevitable occupant of the Iron Throne shall be Donald of House Trump.
He has vanquished his foes without mercy or concern for the well being of those that remain. He has enabled the barons and overlords to submit to his will as their pockets have been lined with gold as a result of the tax law executed with his pen of Valyrian Steel. He has judiciously employed forms of Dragon Glass to eliminate the threat of the Dothraki Hordes at the southern border. Finally, a bulwark of legal barricades in the appointment of Federal Judges will limit access by the citizenry to due process.
He has invalidated the claims of encroachers to his power by geniusly installing a Lord Protector (aka Hand) who has masterfully thwarted the assaults of Queen Nancy and Prince Charles (Chuck) of House Blue.
In the process he has been granted Titles by the Senate in number and breadth “unpresidented” to date.
Lord of Prevarication and Obfuscation with Golden Hair clusters
High Sparrow of Flight and Escape from Liability
Exalted Potentate of all things Prurient and Lubricious
Marquis of Raptor for the World of Twitter
So far, The Donald has dismissed all attempts to curtail his power and succeeded in surmounting all foes and quelling all sieges.
For those of us swamped by this tsunami of power and precedent we must choose a path for our new role as serf or peasant. I submit that the Magna Carta of 1215 can serve as a guiding light for addressing our plight and dire circumstances. This landmark document sought and to a great degree assured some measure of recognition that the King was not omnipotent and the citizenry should have basic rights. Although King John resisted this effort and sought to eliminate it later, it survived.
Perhaps, this is our only hope. Of course, there was a time in our history when some brave souls got together and decided that they had had enough of the Tyranny of the Sovereign and revolted.
Eric Zimny
Napa