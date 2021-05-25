Know the signs of an overdose

I have witnessed with great sadness the growing number of fentanyl related overdoses in the community. I send my thoughts and love to those grieving the premature loss of their family members and friends the same way people sent me their thoughts and love at the sudden loss of my dear friend Connor.

In Connor’s honor, I thought it pertinent to remind people what to do when someone we know is experiencing an overdose.

One can recognize an overdose through a few signs: someone overdosing is unresponsive, not breathing, and they often turn an ash blue grey in the face and fingernails.

If we suspect someone is in overdose, one should start by asking if the other person is OK. If they don’t respond, we next look for the signs of breath — the chest rising and falling, the color of oxygenated blood. If it appears they’re also not breathing, one’s next step is to call 911. Advise the dispatcher that there is someone unresponsive and not breathing and provide the location of the victim. It can be helpful to have a second person make the phone call.

The 911 dispatcher may ask if the victim has a pulse.

If there is no pulse, the victim has entered cardiac arrest and the dispatcher can direct your rescue efforts. This may include administering Narcan.