Know the signs of an overdose

I have witnessed with great sadness the growing number of fentanyl related overdoses in the community. I send my thoughts and love to those grieving the premature loss of their family members and friends the same way people sent me their thoughts and love at the sudden loss of my dear friend Connor.
In Connor’s honor, I thought it pertinent to remind people what to do when someone we know is experiencing an overdose.
One can recognize an overdose through a few signs: someone overdosing is unresponsive, not breathing, and they often turn an ash blue grey in the face and fingernails.
If we suspect someone is in overdose, one should start by asking if the other person is OK. If they don’t respond, we next look for the signs of breath — the chest rising and falling, the color of oxygenated blood. If it appears they’re also not breathing, one’s next step is to call 911. Advise the dispatcher that there is someone unresponsive and not breathing and provide the location of the victim. It can be helpful to have a second person make the phone call.
The 911 dispatcher may ask if the victim has a pulse.
If there is no pulse, the victim has entered cardiac arrest and the dispatcher can direct your rescue efforts. This may include administering Narcan.
If there is a pulse, however, the victim’s heart is beating but the lungs have ceased. In this situation, Narcan should be administered.
(For those who don’t know, Narcan, also known as Naloxone, works to block the opiate receptor in the brain. Narcan will keep a body from processing more of the opiate in the system which will, in short, allow the lungs to resume their normal function.)
Whether or not Narcan was administered, one’s next step is to provide the overdose victim with rescue breathing. Tilt the head back, plug the nose, and provide one breath of air every five seconds. While exhausting and difficult, the oxygen provided through rescue breathing will keep someone alive until the paramedics arrive.
If Narcan was administered, one should notice recovery fairly quickly. If there was no response, one should administer another dose of Narcan after two minutes.
The Narcan induced recovery from overdose can be painful for some people. Fear and withdrawal are common feelings one may experience after waking up.
Please feel free to share this information on Facebook, Nextdoor, and anywhere else public health and safety information is disseminated.
More information can be obtained from the National Harm Reduction Coalition and at harmreduction.org.
Lastly, while I’m hesitant to stoke unnecessary fear, the reality is that fentanyl can be present in many recreational drugs. If possible, keep Narcan around when using. Look out for one another. Stay calm. Stay safe.
Damon Potter
Napa