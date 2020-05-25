Know the signs of domestic violence

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Seeking safety from domestic violence or elder abuse during the COVID-19 pandemic? You are not alone.

Although we are all spending more time in our homes away from our families and friends, we as a community can help protect those in abusive situations by staying aware and knowing what to look for.

The Napa County District Attorney’s Office wants the public to know some of the warning signs and the resources available to protect victims and their loved ones from all forms of family violence, especially while we are social distancing.

“We are here to provide critical resources and support needed to prevent family violence and keep victims safe during this pandemic,” said Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley.

If you are concerned for a friend or loved one during these uncertain times, here are some warning signs you can look for:

— Mood changes

— Comments about being controlled financially

— He/she is unavailable frequently when you try to call

— He/she can only speak to you when they are alone

— He/she is making excuses for someone else’s outbursts or behavior