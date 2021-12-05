Know what you can control and cannot control

The pandemic continues. Vaccinations are not ahead of the variants. Trust is eroding.

Shipping is slow. Malls are dangerous. Inflation is high. Big money buying up all our homes. The sign on 29 says, own a second home for one eighth the cost. Everybody get on the bandwagon.

Money flows in a circle. The more you hand out, the more expensive everything becomes.

Big money bought up farmland, replacing field labor with machines. Seedless grapes aren’t round. We feel personally disconnected from our food.

The newspaper editorials plead for an explanation, the following 15 pages contain real estate ads that only 5% of the readers can afford. Injustice is highlighted with international news snippets from the wire, and a local pedophile believes he has the constitutional right to be mayor again.

A bottle of wine costs a day’s wages, at downtown restaurants and salad bowl jobs. We need more homes and jobs, lets ship coal to China for something do to. A firm in Utah wants to do just that. A man from Utah just took control of the railroad from Schellville to Eureka. Twenty-five coal cars were hauled out of storage and lined up in Carneros. I had to wait twice for that slow crawl across 121. What do we need coal cars for?

The auto review is for one of the lowest efficiency cars ever produced, a gas-powered sports car. The whole page, whoopee. That’s what I aspire to on Sunday morning. And what about the smoke from the fires undoing all our environmental progress for a hundred years? Did we think we had control of the skies? Does my can of spray paint do more damage to the atmosphere than a belching volcano the size of Lake County? Are rocket launches exciting to the environmentalists because it means we can finally get out of here? Pooping in the nest is not long-term survival plan. You can’t boil water anywhere but here on earth. Careful, there.

Know the difference between what you can change, like your attitude, and what you can’t, like the weather.

Gregory Sprehn

Napa