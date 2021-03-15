Kudos to the Napa Public Health team

We are nurses and have had the privilege and opportunity to volunteer at the Napa County Vaccination Clinic since it first started in early January. Both of us had years of experience in the medical field so we know a good team when we see it.

This Public Health team is exceptional. They work with integrity, professionalism, compassion and are conscientious. They take their role as stewards of a priceless and important commodity, the COVID vaccine, seriously.

Before there is an appointment the staff need to know the inventory allotted to them from the state. Much attention is spent towards safety and equity, how to reach the most vulnerable and the challenge of predicting the correct number of doses which may include “no shows.”

During the filling of syringes, they hand us the vaccine vial deliberately and gently, like it is gold. Towards the end of the shift, they count cars, people and doses to account for every drop.

On the busiest days, they increase injection stations to accommodate people as quickly as possible. It is a challenge to vaccinate close to 500 people in three hours. The staff stay pleasant and diligent through the busy times.

The Napa Public Health team are quiet, unsung heroes in our community. Thank you to all of them.