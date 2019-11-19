Last Thursday night, a great group of people gathered to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the UpValley Family Centers (UVFC), an organization that provides vital services and support to any and all Upvalley residents in need. The Calistoga Family Center (started in 1999) and the St. Helena Family Center (which began in 2004) joined together in 2008 to better serve our two towns and our surrounding neighbors.
The UVFC should be commended for having the vision and commitment to successfully join their two organizations together to provide an amazing array of services – in times of emergencies big and small as well as addressing everyday needs of anyone who walks in the door.
As Napa Valley residents deal with outages and school closures, community organizations step in to fill gaps.
Our community benefits greatly from the work of the 24 staff members of the UVFC – both the thousands of individuals, who receive direct services each year but also our neighborhoods, schools and businesses that benefit from more healthy, stable and financially secure families.
All Upvalley residents owe the dedicated and exceptionally talented board and staff of the UVFC a great big 'thank you' for the their incredibly positive impact on our communities over the last 20 years. Keep up the good work!
Mary Stephenson
St. Helena