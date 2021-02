Oh lady sun shine down on me

Warm my heart and set me free

Take the chill off my back

As I walk down this railroad track

Your smile is ever sweet and bright

It makes everything seem just right

You make the balmy breezes blow

That carry me to and fro

You warm the earth beneath my feet

You make the flowers smell so sweet

I do declare It's so much fun

Being in love with you

My lady sun

Craig Payne

Napa

