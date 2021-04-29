Large grocery store chains can help their employees

They, along with city workers and teachers, who not only work on a defined budget (so there are no profits or additional funds for extra pay) also have a stronger ability to control their workplace environment. Grocery workers do not. They interact with hundreds of people daily, often working with minimal PPE and safety precautions, and are often dealing with rude customers who refuse to mask up.

An average employee makes $18 per hour in California. at 40 hours a week (and that is generous as most employees in these stores work only part-time) that is about $38,000 a year before taxes. Could you imagine having to support a family on that income during normal times, let alone a pandemic? This ordinance would give these workers a chance to catch up and keep their heads above water.

We have seen this ordinance passed in 17 cities, Benicia being the most recent. Some have been implemented for months. We have not seen the sky fall, stores have not closed, employees have not been laid off. Some companies like Lucky's/Save-Mart have paid hazard pay to their workers without interruption since the start of the pandemic. They are proof that these large companies can afford this ordinance, and we commend Lucky's for doing right by their workers.