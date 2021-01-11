Lawmakers must reaffirm their oath

To the People of Napa County, California, and the USA: I propose a simple solution for addressing this insurrection, especially by our elected officials, and appointees who swear to protect and serve our Constitution.

Every congressman, every senator, every federal judge, every administrative official who gave an oath to protect and serve the Constitution needs to publicly affirm their oath, affirm that the 2020 election of all positions, especially the president and vice president, was fair, valid, and without any actions of any sort that would affect the voters choice for any position in every state of the republic. Do this or resign.