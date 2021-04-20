Laws based on false complaints and hearsay are dangerous

The Napa City Council voted to go forward on April 20 with a vote to accept the final draft of Ordinance 12.72 creating a 30-foot buffer zone around Planned Parenthood. Regardless of one's feelings on abortion, every citizen should be concerned about restraint of civil liberties. Shared freedoms are in jeopardy when one group has civil freedoms legislated away.

The police chief on Aug. 18, 2020 testified to council that no new laws were needed. Ignoring the police chief's recommendation for no new laws the council proceeded with drafting the ordinance.

Ninty calls by Planned Parenthood resulted in no citations. Security cameras could have easily provided proof of wrongdoing. Planned Parenthood has never produced any evidence. If there was wrongdoing, surely Planned Parenthood would have hastened to collect video as proof.

The council meeting was enlightened by Attorney Allison Arcana that Councilwoman Mary Luros directed and instructed the manager of Planned Parenthood on how to proceed with complaints to create a case for the buffer zone. A new law, infringing the First Amendment rights of Napa Citizens, is being created based on hearsay given by one person i.e. Planned Parenthood's manager.