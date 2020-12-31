In 1940, Great Britain faced the onslaught of the German Luftwaffe on the British mainland called the Battle Of Britain. As a result of the heroic action by Royal Air Force fighter and bomber Airmen, the Nazis failed in their efforts to bomb the UK into surrender.

Winston Churchill famously stated “Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few.”

As we continue to face the massive number of positive COVID tests and deaths, it certainly seems fitting to apply this saying to the many doctors, nurses, EMTs, and other health professionals who have fought a non stop battle against the pandemic.

The Royal Air Force and the British people endured the air battle over three and one-half months in the summer of 1940. Our heroes have been at it for nearly 10 months and face many months more.

It is certain that many of the British airmen received honors such as the Distinguished Flying Cross. Perhaps a comparable medal could be minted to honor our health professionals during this time. I would suggest that it could be called Le Croix de COVID.

Eric Zimny

Napa