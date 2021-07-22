 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leaf Blower Blues

Leaf Blower Blues

{{featured_button_text}}

Oh, insolent intruder

peace-shattering nuisance,

your noxious fumes, airborne plumes —

invade lungs and ears

cochlear cilia tremble

coughs hack,

Residents run for cover

Will we begin in wine country

to mask for leaf blower pollution?

Sell combo packs to tourists —

chic mask and noise cancelling ear plugs

Will we still be able to smell the wine?

Oh, calamity!

No respite for residents, seven days a week —

Seven days a week!

noise exceeding sixty-five decibel ordinance;

frustrated neighbors do the policing

Code sits ignored at City Hall, covered

with a thick layer of dirt blown

into the open window

on a stinking cloud of petrol

Toxin-spewing, ear-busting blowers

chasing with ant eater noses

one resistant leaf that catches —

clings until the next leaf blower finds it,

sniffing like a hunting dog to force it hence,

into the adjacent yard

Oh, city bureaucrats,

sitting in offices above the din

while we scurry like rats —

Hurry, hurry! Shut the doors,

close the windows

Oh, accountability, St. Helena!

we beg of you —

Rewrite the city code

ban gas-powered polluters —

Offer rebates on electric tech,

Lead please, lead us

into this advancing

century,

Put peace and quiet back in our town

Valli Ferrell

St. Helena

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Register logo

Register logo

  • Updated

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News