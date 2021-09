Leaf blower noise makes me crazy. A peaceful Saturday morning, not much traffic but at a business down the street a landscape crew starts up their gas blowers and the neighborhood has to endure the irritating noise.

I signed a petition at the farmers market to stop them. I know they have worked to eliminate gas leaf blowers in Yountville and other nearby towns. It's a long process.

I hope business will be pro-active and request their yard workers to not use gas-powered blowers

Carol Boykin

Napa